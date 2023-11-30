Must read! Animal follows Pathaan and Jawan format, here are the timings of the FDFS

Movie Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri is the talk of the town.
MUMBAI : Movie Animal is the current talk of the town, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Kabir Singh. It has brilliant cast like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The teaser and the songs have created a solid mark all over the internet and the buzz of the movie is really high. Indeed, it is one of the much awaited movies and biggest releases of the year.

Earlier, we have seen the buzz of the movies like Jawan and Pathaan being way higher and fans demanding early shows of first day. Well, the result is very well known in terms of buzz, hype and also in collection. Well, now we see the same with the movie Animal. There are many posts that are floating all over, expressing the buzz of the movie. If we refer the BookMyShow application, we see many early morning shows of the movie.

We can see the shows of the movie starting from 7 am at the earliest. That is the rarity of any movie, well Pathaan starting this trend which was taken ahead by Jawan and we Animal joining the league. Also on the other hand we see great numbers are coming just by the advance booking, having said that we can expect a huge day collection by the movie inspite of facing clash with the movie Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal.

Well what are your views and reactions to the movie Animal and the talks around, do let us know in the comment section below.

