Astounding! Animal: The filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on Bobby Deol's character mute in the film? Here’s the truth!

MUMBAI : Following the release of the interesting teaser, people are highly enthused about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directing project, 'Animal.' Fans' excitement to see their idols on the big screen was heightened by it. On December 1, the film will open in theaters alongside Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur.' Fans were left confused when several character and movie-related speculations surfaced online shortly after the trailer's release. The theory that Bobby Deol's character is silent throughout the movie was one of the numerous concepts, but the filmmaker just refuted it.

Along with other leading roles, 'Animal' stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Shakti Kapoor. The director refuted a few internet concepts that surfaced about the characters from the film following the release of the trailer, which boosted fans' anticipation as they eagerly awaited the chance to see their favorite celebrities. The concept that Bobby Deol's character in the movie is either mute or is Ranbir Kapoor's stepbrother went viral and attracted a lot of attention. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director, recently refuted both of these theories.

A video of Sandeep getting interviewed on Reddit has gone viral. In it, the interviewer asks him if Bobby was mute in the movie and/or if Ranbir Kapoor's stepbrother was in it, as many fan theories have suggested. Sandeep declared that there is nothing like this, eliminating all speculation.

The Censor Board of Film Certification's report on 'Animal' is now available online and includes some significant changes made by the board. The movie lasts 203 minutes, or 3 hours and 23 minutes, according to the image that went viral. Apart from granting the 'A' certificate, the CBFC requested that the film's makers make five modifications.

According to the paper, one modification entails "intimate visuals," and addressing it. The report says “Modified the intimate visuals of Vijay and Zoya by deleting the close-up shots at TCR 02:28:37.” Other than this, they objected to the usage of the words like “black” and "costume."

"Vastra" has taken the place of the word "costume." Furthermore, two confidential conversations were changed to “Kabhi nahin” and “Kya bol rahe ho aap”. The subtitles now read "You change pads four times a month ” the term "natak" muted.

Credit:- India Today