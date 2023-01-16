Happy Birthday Siddharth Malhotra! Check out the massive transformation of the Shershaah from Bollywood

MUMBAI :Actor Siddharth Malhotra has been wining the hearts of the Fans over the time with his amazing contribution. He is indeed one of the most loved followed actors we have in Bollywood industry. The actor who made his debut with the movie Student of the Year is no doubt considered as one of the most handsome and talented actor from Bollywood.

The actor turns 38 today and we can see many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet which are showering the love towards the birthday boy and wishing the actor. Having said that, on this special occassion today let us have a look at the massive transformation of the actor over the time.

Siddharth is also one of the most fittest actors the entertainment industry is seen and won hearts with his movie SherShaah.

These pictures of the actor are some of the best examples of the transformation that he went through over time. Right from his modelling days to the journey in the Bollywood industry it has been a great ride for the actor and right now he is the talk of the town for his amazing choices of scripts and different types of cinemas.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his movies, and we look forward to see some more amazing characters coming from the side of the actor in the upcoming days.

Team Tellychakkar wishes actor Siddharth Malhotra a very happy birthday.

Talking about the upcoming project the actor is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mission Majnu which is al set to hit the digital platform Netflix, on the 20th January.

