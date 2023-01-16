Happy Birthday Siddharth Malhotra! Check out the massive transformation of the Shershaah from Bollywood

Siddharth Malhotra has been part of the Movie industry for a long time and today, on the occasion of the 38th birthday of the actor, let us have a look at the massive transmission of the actor over the time.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 17:22
movie_image: 
Happy Birthday Siddharth Malhotra! Check out the massive transformation of the actor over the time

MUMBAI :Actor Siddharth Malhotra has been wining the hearts of the Fans over the time with his amazing contribution. He is indeed one of the most loved followed actors we have in Bollywood industry. The actor who made his debut with the movie Student of the Year is no doubt considered as one of the most handsome and talented actor from Bollywood.

The actor turns 38 today and we can see many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet which are showering the love towards the birthday boy and wishing the actor. Having said that, on this special occassion today let us have a look at the massive transformation of the actor over the time.

Siddharth is also one of the most fittest actors the entertainment industry is seen and won hearts with his movie SherShaah.

Also read : https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/she-has-done-some-surgery-her-back-say-netizens-they-troll-urvashi-rautela-her

These pictures of the actor are some of the best examples of the transformation that he went through over time. Right from his modelling days to the journey in the Bollywood industry it has been a great ride for the actor and right now he is the talk of the town for his amazing choices of scripts and different types of cinemas.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor in his movies, and we look forward to see some more amazing characters coming from the side of the actor in the upcoming days.

Team Tellychakkar wishes actor Siddharth Malhotra a very happy birthday.

Talking about the upcoming project the actor is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mission Majnu which is al set to hit the digital platform Netflix, on the 20th January.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read :https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/alone-completes-8-years-of-its-release-when-bipasha-basu-and-karan-singh-grover-s

Siddharth Malhotra Happy Birthday Siddharth Malhotra Mission Majnu Netflix Rashmika Mandana Karan Johar Dharma Production Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 17:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Why don’t we see TejRan together so much anymore? What’s happening to Telly World’s favorite couple?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been responsible for many iconic couples in the past, but TejRan has achieved fame on another...
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan
MUMBAI : Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a name that everyone can't stop obsessing over. The actress has...
This is Udaariyaan’s EkLeen aka Hitesh Bharadwaj and Isha Malviya’s take on LOVE, read to know
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
BIGG BOSS 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, and Saundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants for this week
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar had always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.Bigg...
This is where Megha Chakraborty met superstar Shah Rukh Khan; scroll down to know 
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Recent Stories
Meet Tamannaah Bhatia’s first co-star Samir Aftab
Meet Tamannaah Bhatia’s first co-star Samir Aftab

Latest Video

Related Stories
Meet Tamannaah Bhatia’s first co-star Samir Aftab
Meet Tamannaah Bhatia’s first co-star Samir Aftab
Here’s how much Kuttey, Ved, Waltair Veerayya, Varisu and Thunivu collected at the box office
Here’s how much Kuttey, Ved, Waltair Veerayya, Varisu, and Thunivu collected at the box office
“She has done some surgery on her back” netizens trolls Urvashi Rautela on her latest video
“She has done some surgery on her back,” say netizens as they troll Urvashi Rautela on her latest video
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani
Sexy! Check out the hot and sizzling pictures of the actress Shruti Chauhan
Sexy! Check out these hot and sizzling pictures of actress Shruti Chauhan
#RRRForOscars starts trending after SS Rajamouli's film wins big at Critics Choice Awards; netizens have high expectations
#RRRForOscars starts trending after SS Rajamouli's film wins big at Critics Choice Awards; netizens have high expectations