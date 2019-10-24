‘Happy New Year’ clocks five years; Farah Khan elated

MUMBAI: Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Happy New Year released on Diwali, 24 October 2014. The film has an ensemble cast, which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff. Today, the film completed five glorious years.

An elated Farah took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself along with her actors. She captioned the picture as, Can’t believe its #5yearsofhappynewyear was an exhilarating ride with my most favourite people.. #indiawaale Thank you @iamsrk @redchilliesent for spoiling me so thoroughly..’

Take a look below: