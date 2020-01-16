Harbhajan Singh gives a tight hug to Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: They are two popular personalities. One is a renowned cricketer while the other one is a Bollywood star. Well, we are talking about none other than Harbhajan Singh and Akshay Kumar.

The two have been entertaining us with their respective work. We all know how Harbhajan has won the hearts of cricket freaks and Akshay has been wooing us with his acting chops.

Now, the two adorable personalities have come together for a happy picture and fans are going gaga over the same.

In the picture, Harbhajan can be seen giving a tight hug to Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay. The cricketer mentioned in his caption that he is soon going to see the Good Newwz actor for a match.

Harbhajan, who is married to actress Geeta Basra, wrote beside the picture, “Shera di kom punjabi @akshaykumar paji see you soon again for a match.” The picture clearly won the hearts of fans. One wrote, “Love u both paji.” Another fan commented, “Two hearts of gold!”

