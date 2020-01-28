News

Harbhajan Singh nails the ‘Cowboy look’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2020 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: It seems Harbhajan Singh, who is a well-known name in the world of cricket, is in a mood to experiment with his looks.

Well, the cricketer, who is quite active on social media, recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein he can be seen trying the ‘Cowboy look’. He was at a store and was trying out black coat and black hat. And we must say he nailed the look.

Harbhajan captioned his post as, “In the wild, wild west #cowboys #cowboystyle.” Take a look below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the wild, wild west #cowboys #cowboystyle

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on

Harbhajan certainly knows how to treat his fans by sharing delightful, interesting and inspiring posts.

The cricketer had recently graced the popular TV show, Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is hosted by none other than Sourav Ganguly. It also saw the presence of other eminent names from the world of cricket including VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Kaif and Zahir Khan.

On the personal front, he is happily married to Dil Diya Hai and The Train fame actress Geeta Basra.

What do you think about Harbhajan’s Cowboy look’? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

past seven days