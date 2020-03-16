Hard working and passionate, Jacqueline Fernandez lifts the veil on if she ever felt a sense of not belonging in the industry

MUMBAI: The Jacq of hearts, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most prominently influential actresses in the Indian film industry. She is known to have a substantial positive outlook and carries a persona which makes her a delightful person as well.

The actress has an absorbing charisma in her performances which keeps the audience of the Indian Cinema glued to the screens. When asked about the industry being more accepting of her now, she assertively told us about how sense of inclusivity in the industry comes with a strong desire to passionately work. She shares, “Though I don’t think there was ever really a sense of not belonging in the Hindi film industry, there’s definitely a greater sense of inclusivity now, which is great. The industry always opens its doors for hard working and passionate people who push the boundaries. It really is just that. And, it has been that way for me throughout my career.”

Jacqueline has a knack of invoking cheerfulness among her peers and her fans as she keeps the audience involved in her life, always sharing her positivity and is most aptly called “Bollywood’s Miss Sunshine”.

The actess is all set to be seen next in Mrs. Serial Killer and venturing in the OTT platforms- proof of how she is constantly experimenting and bringing content to her audience. Jacqueline recently also featured in a musical track where we loved her presence!