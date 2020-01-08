News

Hardik Pandya dines with Natasa Stankovic's family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted dining with Bollywood dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic and her family here on Monday night, on the eve of Orthodox Christmas that is annually celebrated on or near January 7.

Hardik and Natasa were clicked by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani as they stopped to pose for a few photo-ops by before getting into a suburban restaurant.

Natasa made a casual sartorial statement. She looked stylish in a plain top with bell-bottom denim. Hardik was spotted wearing a silk shirt with denim trousers, and white sneakers.

The cricketer looked happy spending time with his prospective in-laws.

Natasa also shared a picture from the day on her Instagram stories. In the image, she snuggles up to Hardik, looking into the camera.

She also wished her fans and friends "Happy Orthodox Christmas", writing: "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your understand".

