From Hariharan to Shaan to Aditi Rao Hydari, celebrities praise the launch of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music label 'Bhansali Music'!

movie_image: 
Hariharan

MUMBAI: The visionary filmmaker renowned for his cinematic masterpieces that seamlessly blend visual splendor with musical brilliance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his very own music label, Bhansali Music. In no time, this arrived as the biggest announcement of all time that is touted to bring revolution in the Indian music industry. With Bhansali Music, the filmmaker will unfold his creative prowess in the empire of music, collaborating with talented musicians and artists to produce fascinating compositions for his films and memorable independent albums. While the launch of 'Bhansali Music' brought a huge wave in the entertainment industry, the filmmaker received heaps of commendation from renowned musicians, actors, and other artists. 

Indian playback singer and film score composer, Hariharan expressed his experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films like Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Further, he extended his best wishes to the filmmaker.  

Loved to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's legacy, Indian playback singer, Shaan wished the filmmaker and was elated to sing for him in Saawariya. 

Indian singer, Neeti Mohan complimented Sanjay Leela Bhansali's keen understanding of Indian music and wished him on reaching this momentous occasion.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari mentioned one of the most special things about Sanjay Leela Bhansali that, he literally lives, eats, and breathes music around him. She further expressed her excitement for the launch of 'Bhansali Music'.

Playback singer, Parthiv Gohil reckoned Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a university of music and a volcano of creativity. He further congratulated the filmmaker and the team for the launch of 'Bhansali Music'. 

Indian classical and Bollywood playback singer, Runaa Rizvii Shivamani expressed her delight in working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While thanking the filmmaker, She ended up dropping a beautiful poem. 

Through Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues to redefine the boundaries of artistic expression, inviting audiences on a journey where music is not merely an accessory but a soul-stirring force.
 

Hariharan Shaan Aditi Rao Hydari Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bhansali Music Khamoshi: The Musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Saawariya Neeti Mohan Parthiv Gohil Runaa Rizvii Shivamani TellyChakkar
