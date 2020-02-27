Harshvardhan ignores 5-Star stay in Uttarakhand

MUMBAI: Actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film "Haseen Dillruba" in Uttarakhand, and he is trying his best to explore the local culture of the mountain state as much as possible. He even ditched his five-star hotel stay to move into a basic accommodation here.

According to a source, the hotel was 45 minutes away from the shoot location and Harshvardhan, who will be seen essaying the role of a river rafter in the film, wanted to save travel time, and rather use it to work out in the gym .

"This is true. While shooting I'd rather spend the limited time that we get in the gym, than travelling in a car to a five-star hotel," Harshvardhan said.

A video is also doing the rounds on the Internet in which Harshvardhan can be seen working out at a gym along with a slew of local people.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, "Haseen Dillruba" is a murder mystery. It features actors Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Also, it is presented by Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International and T Series. Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma are producing the project.