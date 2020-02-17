News

Harshvardhan Rane joins Taapsee in 'Haseen Dillruba'

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2020 12:24 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Harshvardhan Rane will be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the upcoming film "Haseen Dillruba".

Written by "Manmarziyaan" fame writer Kanika Dhillon, "Haseen Dillruba" is a murder mystery.

"It's definitely one of the most quirky films I have come across....It's my first time working with Tapsee who is such a natural and delight in each take and Vikrant who has the most innocent eyes," Harshvardhan said.

In the film, he is playing "an adventures guy who gets entangled in a bloody love story".

"It's an exciting co- incidence that I play a rafter in the film which is one of my favourite adventure sports. I even go to Rishikesh every year to do the same," Harshvardhan added.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, "Haseen Dillruba" is scheduled to release on September 18. It is presented by Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International and T Series. Anand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma are producing the project.

