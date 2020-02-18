News

Harshvardhan Rane joins Tapsee’s Haseen Dilruba

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 01:58 PM

MUMBAI: If you are a fan of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, here's good news for you. The actors have teamed up for an edge-of-the-seat murder mystery titled Haseen Dillruba.

The film, which will mark Taapsee's first project with Vikrant, will be directed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai along with Himanshu Sharma.

Announcing their association with the film, Taapsee and Vikrant shared the first look of Haseen Dillruba and revealed the release date September 18, 2020.

Now, as per sources, Harshvardhan Rane, who had been playing in the southern movies in recent years, had got a huge offer in Bollywood. The Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan actor will be seen next in Haseena Dilruba directed by Vinil Matthew.

Touted to be the romantic thriller, the film will have Harshvardhan in a crucial role. 

The film is presented by T series and Eros International. The actor also has Bollywood film Taish on his hands for release.

