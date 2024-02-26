Harshvardhan Rane on movie Dange and on college fights drama movies in Indian cinema - Exclusive

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed name in the Indian cinema is Harshvardhan Rane, the actor over the time with his movies, physique and looks has created solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming movies of the actor.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar the Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Dange and how this flavour of college fight is getting back to Indian cinema after a long period of time.

Harshvardhan Rane Saud it is very strange that why people are not talking about movies of this concept, we have seen movies like you Shiva, Yuva, Mere Apne which are based on the college fight drama and we have loved and enjoyed these movies over the years but after these movies no one is making such content and no one is talking about it.

The actor also said that it is really very thankful to the director Bejoy Nambiar that he has made this content and he has got that flavour back into the Indian cinema, he adds, college is very important part in any person's life, a person shapes his mind and make maximum choices during his college life so plays a very important and impactful role in anybody's life.

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar has satisfied the audience and fans by making this movie and has touch many major angles. The director has made the move not only at the Pan India level but releasing at the world level. The director has shot the movie two times in two different languages with two different set of actors so that there is authenticity.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Dange is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over and the movie is also do hit the big screen on 1st March.

