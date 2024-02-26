Harshvardhan Rane on movie Dange and on college fights drama movies in Indian cinema - Exclusive

During the Exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar actor Harshvardhan Rane spoke about the concept of college fight drama and Dange getting back the trend in Indian cinema
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 17:56
movie_image: 
Harshvardhan

MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved and followed name in the Indian cinema is Harshvardhan Rane, the actor over the time with his movies, physique and looks has created solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming movies of the actor. 

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar the Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Dange and how this flavour of college fight is getting back to Indian cinema after a long period of time.

Harshvardhan Rane Saud it is very strange that why people are not talking about movies of this concept, we have seen movies like you Shiva, Yuva, Mere Apne which are based on the college fight drama and we have loved and enjoyed these movies over the years but after these movies no one is making such content and no one is talking about it.

The actor also said that it is really very thankful to the director Bejoy Nambiar that he has made this content and he has got that flavour back into the Indian cinema, he adds, college is very important part in any person's life, a person shapes his mind and make maximum choices during his college life so plays a very important and impactful role in anybody's life.

Also read - What! Sanjeeda Shaikh finally breaks her silence on dating rumors with Harshvardhan Rane

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar has satisfied the audience and fans by making this movie and has touch many major angles. The director has made the move not only at the Pan India level but releasing at the world level. The director has shot the movie two times in two different languages with two different set of actors so that there is authenticity.

No doubt the trailer of the movie Dange is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over and the movie is also do hit the big screen on 1st March.

What are your views on this statement of the actor Harshvardhan Rane and how excited are you for the movie Dange, Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Dange actor Harshvardhan Rane has a special request to fans who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres

Dange Bejoy Nambiar Harshvardhan Rane Nikita Dutta Ehan Bhat and TJ Bhanu Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 17:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
“Not your typical hero or villain”- Anuja Sathe breaks Mold as Kirti Singh in Maharani season 3
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of its first two seasons, Sony LIV is gearing up to stream the highly anticipated...
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika receives a RAINBOW-THEMED gift hamper
MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most cherished couples. With their endearing...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta opens up about THIS reason behind exiting TMKOC
MUMBAI : Several actors have found success in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most-watched sitcoms in India...
Dance Deewane : Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The biggest USP of...
Gul Gule Bakawali: Announcement! Arbaaz Khan and Nikita Dutta starring ‘Gul Gule Bakawali’ is here to entertain you all, deets inside
MUMBAI: Nikita Dutta has grabbed the attention of audience since a while now as she is an actor that emerged from the...
Imlie : OH No! Imlie is back to the Chaudhry house as Surya's house help
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika receives a RAINBOW-THEMED gift hamper
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika receives a RAINBOW-THEMED gift hamper
Arbaaz
Gul Gule Bakawali: Announcement! Arbaaz Khan and Nikita Dutta starring ‘Gul Gule Bakawali’ is here to entertain you all, deets inside
Kartik
Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan trained with Olympic Swimming Champion Virdhawal Khade for his role, check out his picture
Article
Article 370- Here is what working in the favour of the movie
Anushka
Anushka Sharma planned to return to work before delivering son Akaay? Netizen speculate ‘Unplanned Pregnancy’
Shahrukh
Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan: Father-daughter duo to come together for ‘King’, shoot details inside