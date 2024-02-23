Harshvardhan Rane sets THIS CLAUSE to reveal his marriage plans - Exclusive

During the exclusive chat session with TellyChakkar actor Harshvardhan Rane reveals much about his marriage plans
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 18:45
movie_image: 
Harshvardhan Rane

MUMBAI : Actor Harshvardhan Rane is indeed one of the most loved names we have in acting space, over the time we have seen great characters coming from the side of the actors and getting all the love from them, well indeed he is one such name who is also known for his looks and physique and he is one of the eligible bachelors in the B Town who has massive fan following among all the girls.

The actor is now all set to be seen in the movie Dange which is all set to hit the big screens soon and now during the exclusive chat session with TellyChakkar actor Harshvardhan Rane reveals much about his marriage plans.

The actor was asked about his marriage plans as we all known it is a wedding season in the B town, we have seen Divya Agarawal getting followed by actress Rakul Preet, well the actor Harshvardhan Rane said he has a message for his fans all over, he has been getting this questions many times, the actor said if the fans all over promises to buy the ticket and go to theatre to watch his movie Dange and if Dange becomes a hit, he surely will have something to say to the fans, he said he will surely announce his marriage plans, and that is his promise.

Also read-Dange actor Harshvardhan Rane has a special request to fans who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres

Indeed this has filled us with a lot of excitement as we all are eagerly waiting to hear from the actor Harshvardhan Rane about his wedding plans, as we know there were many reports and news of the actor getting linked with actress Sajeeda Shaikh.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the marriage plan of the actor Harshvardhan Rane, do let us know in the comment section below

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Dange actor Harshvardhan Rane has a special request to fans who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres

 

Harshvardhan Rane Harshvardhan Rane fans Harshvardhan Rane movies Dange Harshvardhan Rane wedding Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/23/2024 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance Gurukul : Wow! Shilpa Shinde, Kunwar Amar and Vaibhav Ghuge kick start the shoot
MUMBAI: Dance Gurukul is a new dance reality show that will stream on AmazonPrime Video.This is one of the unique dance...
They Came, They Saw, They Conquered The Boys Season 4 Premiere Date on June 13th Revealed By Prime Video
MUMBAI: CULVER CITY, California—February 22, 2024—Today, Prime Video announced that the Emmy-winning global hit drama...
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
MUMBAI: Actor Mukul Chadda has been grabbing the attention of the fans winning the hearts of them ovr the time with his...
Aamir Khan: Sad! Pays condolence visit to late 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan recently extended his support to the grieving family of Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed the young...
Alia Bhatt: Wow! To star as a protege in YRF spy universe,
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt's next venture in the YRF Spy Universe has piqued the interest of Bollywood fans, with rumours...
Sakshi Malik looks sizzling hot in these new clicks
MUMBAI: Actress Sakshi Malik is indeed one of the popular names we have in acting space, with her sizzling dance moves...
Recent Stories
Mukul
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mukul
Mukul Chadda REVEALED about his character on Fairy Folk
Aamir
Aamir Khan: Sad! Pays condolence visit to late 'Dangal' co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's family
Alia
Alia Bhatt: Wow! To star as a protege in YRF spy universe,
Sakshi
Sakshi Malik looks sizzling hot in these new clicks
Rekha
T-Series denies Remake Rumors on this Shashi Kapoor and Rekha starrer
Don 3
"Now's my time to get some action in!" Kiara Advani Talks About her role in Don 3