Harshvardhan Rane sets THIS CLAUSE to reveal his marriage plans - Exclusive

MUMBAI : Actor Harshvardhan Rane is indeed one of the most loved names we have in acting space, over the time we have seen great characters coming from the side of the actors and getting all the love from them, well indeed he is one such name who is also known for his looks and physique and he is one of the eligible bachelors in the B Town who has massive fan following among all the girls.

The actor is now all set to be seen in the movie Dange which is all set to hit the big screens soon and now during the exclusive chat session with TellyChakkar actor Harshvardhan Rane reveals much about his marriage plans.

The actor was asked about his marriage plans as we all known it is a wedding season in the B town, we have seen Divya Agarawal getting followed by actress Rakul Preet, well the actor Harshvardhan Rane said he has a message for his fans all over, he has been getting this questions many times, the actor said if the fans all over promises to buy the ticket and go to theatre to watch his movie Dange and if Dange becomes a hit, he surely will have something to say to the fans, he said he will surely announce his marriage plans, and that is his promise.

Indeed this has filled us with a lot of excitement as we all are eagerly waiting to hear from the actor Harshvardhan Rane about his wedding plans, as we know there were many reports and news of the actor getting linked with actress Sajeeda Shaikh.

