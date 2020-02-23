Haryana too bans gangster film 'Shooter'

MUMBAI: Almost two weeks after Punjab ordered ban on the movie 'Shooter', which is based on the life of gangster Sukha Kahlwan, Haryana too has imposed ban on its screening, officials said on Saturday.

As per the Haryana government order, the suspension of screening and exhibition of the movie in the state shall remain in force for two months.

Punjab Police has registered a case against producer-cum-promoter K.V. Singh Dhillon and others for allegedly promoting violence, heinous crimes, gangsterism, drugs extortion, threats and criminal intimidation.

According to the first information report (FIR), the movie is likely to instigate youngsters to take up arms and disturb peace and harmony.

The FIR came after the Punjab Chief Minister asked Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to look into the possible action that could be initiated against Dhillon, who had reportedly promised in writing, back in 2019, that he would shelve the movie, originally titled 'Sukha Khalwan'.

The DGP had also been asked to look into the role of the promoters, directors and actors of the movie.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court asked Chandigarh and Haryana to take a decision on banning the movie.