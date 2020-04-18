Have at look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posing with her wax statue at Madame Tussauds

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon who has managed to make her mark with her appearances in Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress has always been a favourite among the audience. But did you know that she was also among the first Bollywood divas to have gotten her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds back in the days.

We stumbled upon some photographs from the event where Aishwarya was invited to unveil her wax statue at the event. While it is surely a challenge to match the beauty of one of the most beautiful women in the world, the wax statue that Aishwarya unveiled back then was loved. In the photos, we can see Aishwarya clad in a stunning red and black dress with her hair left open. The Guru star can be seen smiling away while posing next to her wax figurine.

Aishwarya’s wax figurine can be seen clad in a red saree and seeing the two versions of the most beautiful woman in the world, a real and wax one, left the world mesmerized.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla