Have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira following social distancing even when they were dating

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is making the most of the lockdown with wife Tahira Kashyap and two kids. Right from making daughter’s 6th birthday special to writing shayaris on coronavirus, the Dream Girl actor is making knows how to utilize this time. Ayushmann is always on the lookout to gather knowledge so that he can better himself. Given that he has time on his hands due to the national lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the actor has enrolled himself for an online course.

Ayushmann confirms, 'I have always looked to better myself because I believe that we are blessed to learn and evolve for as long as we live. I’m a seeker of knowledge, have always been! I’m enrolling myself to an online course to discover more about India’s past and I’m super excited. It will an enriching and fulfilling experience.'

Recently, his wife shared a picture from their first year of dating and captioned it, 'First year of dating and we were strong believers of social distancing!! #futuristic #throwbackthursdayontuesday #throwbackthursday #throwbacktuesday #samething #lockdown #kitnabadalgayainsaan'.

Have a look.

