Have a look Husband Virat Kohli helping his wife Anushka Sharma while she performs Shirshasana effortlessly with her baby bump

MUMBAI: Mom to be Anushka Sharma is setting some immense goals since the beginning of her career. She has been balancing her personal and professional life efficiently making people gaga over her. Now, the actor is all set to become a mother and that hasn't stopped her from leading a normal life like working and keeping herself busy. Anushka is one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood and even during her ongoing pregnancy, the actor is perfectly in shape.

Well, the secret is out! Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo in which she is seen performing a headstand (Shirshasana) with the support from a wall and help from her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In the photo, the actor is seen upside down pulling off the asana effortlessly with her growing baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram post, Anushka explained the whole procedure and how she did it under the supervision of her yoga teacher. The caption read as "This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback PS: As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme-forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting my balance, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtual with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy. "

Indeed, Anushka is giving massive fitness goals as she is also gearing up to return to cinemas in May 2021.

SOURCE – DNA

