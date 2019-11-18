Have a look at Salman's loved-up post with bodyguard Shera

MUMBAI : Superstar Salman Khan never leaves a chance to express his love for his closed ones on social media, and this time he took out a moment to appreciate his bond with his personal bodyguard Shera.

Salman on Sunday took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen posing with Shera.

"25 years and still 'Being strong'...Shera," Salman captioned the image.

The Salman and Shera association is now close to 25 years, starting from 1995.

In one of the interviews, Shera had said: "Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as am alive, I will be with Bhai). I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat."

Last month, Shera made his debut into politics by joining the Shiv Sena.

(SOURCE: IANS)