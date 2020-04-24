Have a look at Sanjay Dutt’s family quarantine picture

MUMBAI: Among Bollywood’s most versatile actors is Sanjay Dutt, who is known for his intense acting skills and powerpacked performances on the big screen. The actor is not only a brilliant performer but also an amazing human being who loves and cares for his friends and family a lot.

With movies like Vaastav, Kaante, Khalnayak, Sadak, and the Munnabhai series, he has proven himself as an established actor and garnered a lot of love and appreciation from fans and the audiences.

During the present lockdown, the world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation.

The actor is making the most out of the quarantine by getting clicked with his family.

In this picture, we see the Dutt family: Sanjay with his wife Manyata Dutt and their children.

This is indeed a very sweet picture of him and proves that he is dedicating himself fully to his family in this lockdown.

On the professional note, Dutt will be seen in movies like Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and KGF Chapter 2.

for more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.