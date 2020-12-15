Have a look at these unseen pictures from Sanjay Dutt’s wedding

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt made his acting debut in 1981 and has appeared in more than 100 films. In a career spanning more than 35 years, the actor has done roles in genres ranging from romance to comedy. He also played roles of gangsters and police officers in the drama and action genres. He is most well known for Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav: The Reality, Kaante, the Munnabhai M.B.B.S. series, All the Best, and Double Dhamaal.

Sanjay and his wife Manyata are one of the most loved couples of B-town, and we love to see them together whenever they are papped around the city. They define love and companionship, and their lovely posts on social media give us major couple goals. Fans also never fail to shower their love and appreciation on them. Recently, they have shared some amazing unseen pictures from their wedding.

Have a look.

The two tied the knot on 7th February 2008, and as we can see from these pictures, they both looked as amazing back then as they do now. Well, we look forward to seeing more of this lovely pair in the future.

