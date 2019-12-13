Have a look at this viral video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's younger son AbRam Khan recently attended Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday party.
His antics have gone viral in a video posted on social media. In the Instagram video, six-year-old AbRam is seen seated inside a luxury car, leaving the party. As the car tries to move out, the waiting paparazzi closes in, to get a picture of the star son. Then, AbRam is seen authoritatively gesturing at the lens persons to clear the way and let the car pass, reports spotboye.com.
Have a look.
Add new comment