Have a look at this viral video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 06:09 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's younger son AbRam Khan recently attended Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday party.

His antics have gone viral in a video posted on social media. In the Instagram video, six-year-old AbRam is seen seated inside a luxury car, leaving the party. As the car tries to move out, the waiting paparazzi closes in, to get a picture of the star son. Then, AbRam is seen authoritatively gesturing at the lens persons to clear the way and let the car pass, reports spotboye.com.

Have a look.


Well, star kids are indeed becoming as popular as their celebrity parents and have a massive following of their own.

Credits: Pinkvilla
