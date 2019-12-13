Have a look at this viral video of Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's younger son AbRam Khan recently attended Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday party.



His antics have gone viral in a video posted on social media. In the Instagram video, six-year-old AbRam is seen seated inside a luxury car, leaving the party. As the car tries to move out, the waiting paparazzi closes in, to get a picture of the star son. Then, AbRam is seen authoritatively gesturing at the lens persons to clear the way and let the car pass, reports spotboye.com.



Have a look.



Well, star kids are indeed becoming as popular as their celebrity parents and have a massive following of their own.Credits: Pinkvilla