Hazel Keech’s HEARTFELT birthday note for hubby Yuvraj Singh

MUMBAI: As former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turns a year older today, his wife and actress Hazel Keech has penned down a super adorable birthday note for him.



In fact, the words she chose to compose the note will melt your heart.



Hazel, who is known for her performance in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard, shared a picture of a coffee mug with Yuvraj’s name printed on it. Beside the photo, she wrote, “Happy birthday Husband!! I know you are having a mad time with your friends right now, so today i have a small part of you with me (your coffee mug). You are always with me as I’m always with you! I wish you only joy, peace and happiness.... all ironically you get all that from ME !!! I love you.”



To this, Yuvraj replied in an adorable way. He thanked her by writing, “Love u biwi.”



That’s cute! Isn’t it? We are sure once Yuvraj and Hazel are back together, the couple will celebrate to mark the special occasion.



Check out Hazel’s post right here:

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in 2016. They are quite active on social media and often treat their fans by sharing their pictures and videos.