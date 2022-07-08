As he prepares for 'Laal Singh Chadha' release, Naga Chaitanya eyes different roles

'Thank You', Naga Chaitanya's most recent film, was a complete failure at the box office. Naga Chaitanya, who had a chat with the media for his Bollywood maiden 'Laal Singh Chaddha', expressed that he is aware of his fans' disappointment and would work harder on his upcoming movie subjects.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 12:15
movie_image: 
As he prepares for 'Laal Singh Chadha' release, Naga Chaitanya eyes different roles

MUMBAI: 'Thank You', Naga Chaitanya's most recent film, was a complete failure at the box office. Naga Chaitanya, who had a chat with the media for his Bollywood maiden 'Laal Singh Chaddha', expressed that he is aware of his fans' disappointment and would work harder on his upcoming movie subjects.

The film 'Thank You' received harsh criticism from critics for its outmoded subject matter and tedious narrative. During one of his recent interviews, the 'Love Story' actor was questioned if he felt he needed to address any legitimate criticism of his performance.

Without even batting an eye, Naga Chaitanya responded right away, saying that from the reception to his most recent movie, 'Thank You', his fans showed him that he was becoming typecast in these family drama and love story movies.

Though he received a lot of praise for these kinds of movies in the past, Naga Chaitanya has now come to the conclusion that his fans are sick of watching him play these monotonous characters, and it's about time he tried out something new.

This sportive attitude of the Akkineni actor has drawn much attention, while his fans are happy that Naga Chaitanya has introspective view on his failures.

Naga Chaitanya was also quizzed if he would be fine to collaborate with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu for any of his upcoming movies, Naga Chaitanya smiled as he stated: "That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see."

Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Amazon Video's upcoming series 'Dootha', and has a couple of interesting movies in his kitty.

Source: INS

Bollywood Naga Chaitanya Laal Singh Chaddha Thank You Samantha Ruth Prabhu Aamir Khan Dootha Amazon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 12:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Well Played! Malini traps Imlie, Aryan holds Imlie responsible for hurting the children
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Explosive! Check out movie actresses who have exposed casting couch
MUMBAI: The film world is an industry that never fails to entertain film buffs with its variety of content, however, it...
Sikandar Kher doesn't think twice before pushing his boundaries
MUMBAI: Actor Sikandar Kher, who essayed the role of Daulat in the OTT series 'Aarya', doesn't shy away from pushing...
CONGRATULATIONS! Drashti Dhami is the INSTAGRAM Queen of the week!
MUMBAI: This week’s Insta queen is popularly known as the Madhubala of the TV world. Drashti Dhami, who has wooed the...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai: Surprising! Zoon and Indu get surprised with Ritesh’s move
MUMBAI:Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
CONGRATULATIONS! Pratik Sehajpal is the INSTAGRAM King for the week
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back to wrap up yet another eventful week by crowning a handsome hunk from the telly world for...
Recent Stories
Insta banter between Vicky and Rashmika triggers joint film talk
Insta banter between Vicky and Rashmika triggers joint film talk
Latest Video