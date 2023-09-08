Heart wrecking! Indian film industry condole the demise of director Siddique

MUMBAI: After bestowing the realm of Malayalam cinema with numerous unforgettable blockbusters, director Siddique Ismail passed away on Tuesday. Not an overstatement, but describing the significance he held for both the film industry and viewers is quite a challenging endeavour.

While he served as a source of solace for his loved ones, Siddique’s exceptional skill made him a household name among Malayalis, solidifying his place with extraordinary prowess.

Therefore, it is understandably challenging for all to say their last goodbye to him. The sentiments expressed by his colleagues on social media, as they remember Siddique and offer their respects, emphasise the same.

Expressing his disbelief at the passing of his “dearest” Siddique, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal penned, “I find it difficult to put into words the sorrow that has emerged from Siddique’s untimely departure. He endeared himself to Malayalis worldwide by portraying narratives with natural humour and the everyday experiences of common people.”

“Countless audiences eagerly awaited each of Siddique’s films, captivated by the diverse themes and the allure of his directorial style. Siddique evoked laughter, stirred our emotions, instilled hope, and served as a role model through his own journey to success. He led a modest life, maintaining a gentle demeanour and speech, holding no grudges, and steering clear of extravagances. My fortune extended from acting in his debut film Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu, where he served as an assistant director, to his final directorial Big Brother. Siddique was truly a big bother to me, both on-screen and off-screen,” Mohanlal added.

“Continuous departures of very dear ones… while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes… Homage to dear Siddique,” Mammootty wrote, along with a photo with the director.

Sharing a photo of the director, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom Siddique worked in the Hindi film Bodyguard, penned: “Will always remember you like this… with a smile . You will be missed Siddique sir”

Calling Siddique the gentlest soul, kindest human and a gifted writer/director, Mammootty’s son and actor Dulquer Salmaan noted: “The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique sir’s family and loved ones. ”

Actor Fahadh Faasil, who is also the son of Siddique’s mentor, director Fazil, wrote: “You will be missed forever dear Sidhikka. I have no words to thank you enough for the love and support you have given my family. Thank you for the beautiful memories. Thank you for being you. You and your smile will always remain in my heart.”

“The moments of laughter you’ve gifted us will always remain. Adieu to one of my favourites! #RIP ,” noted actor Manju Warrier, while Nazriya Nazim wrote: “Still can’t believe we won’t get to see him… His smile anymore.”

Actor Aparna Balamurali took to Instagram Stories and posted, “Thank you for all the laughter you gave us. Thank you for being the kindest. You will be terribly missed.”

Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph also condoled Siddique’s death. “Siddique brother has left us. A unique artist, and above all a good man who only wished for the good of everyone. His demise is an absolute loss. He will live in our hearts forever. May his soul rest in peace,” the filmmaker said on Instagram.

Veteran playback singer KS Chithra noted, “Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the noted film director, producer, scriptwriter and actor #Siddique sir. He was a very down-to-earth kind hearted person. I had the privilege of working in some of his films. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor-director Prabhudheva said, “RIP Deepest condolences to the family.”

Actor and MLA Mukesh, who starred as the protagonist in three of the five movies directed by the Siddique–Lal duo, told the media: “Here leaves one half of the duo who extensively nurtured my skills, moulded my present identity, etched me into the hearts of Malayalis, and contributed to the creation of iconic films.”

Actors Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, Parvathy Thiruvothu and filmmaker Dileesh Pothan also condoled the demise of the noted filmmaker.

Even post their separation, for viewers of Malayalam cinema, there existed only Siddique-Lal, not Siddique and Lal as distinct entities. Even when referring to one of them, Malayalis exclusively employed their joint names and not their individual ones. Such was the profound influence that the duo left etched in the hearts of numerous film enthusiasts.

“I didn’t just lose a friend; I lost the best friend in the world. If asked about the dearest companions on this planet, I always say me and Siddique,” Lal penned in the pages of Mathrubhumi as a tribute to his close companion.

Having formed a friendship during their early years at the age of 16, Siddique and Lal navigated every phase of life together for a considerable span. Even after their paths diverged, they remained steadfast in support of one another, offering artistic assistance in their respective cinematic journeys.

Consequently, for Lal, the loss was not limited to a friend, comrade, or brother; it equated to a part of his own being. Yet, when their mentor, director Fazil, arrived to pay his respects to his cherished pupil, Lal’s emotions overwhelmed him, prompting tears as he embraced Fazil.

The extent of Lal’s grief was palpable from his countenance. He experienced further emotional turmoil upon the arrival of Fazil’s son and actor Fahadh.

Credits - The Indian Express

