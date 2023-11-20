Heartbreaking! Sonu Nigam and Tabu arrive for the last rites of Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi

MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi, who is known for helming films including Dhoom and Dhoom 2, passed away due to a heart attack on November 19, leaving the entire Bollywood fraternity disheartened.

As his funeral is reportedly set to take place today, on November 20, Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Nigam and Tabu were spotted.

As his last rites will be conducted today, on November 20, Sanjay Gadhvi’s funeral observed the presence of Bollywood celebrities including Sonu Nigam, Tabu and Ashutosh Gowariker. Watch the videos and photo here.

A report by Times Now earlier revealed that Gadhvi experienced chest pain while he was doing his morning walk at the Lokhandwala Back Road.

After experiencing profuse sweating, he was taken to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where he was declared dead. Reports also added that Sanjay Gadhvi had suffered a heart attack while he was on his walk.

Following the demise of the filmmaker, the entire Bollywood fraternity united to offer condolences to his family and friends. Dhoom star Abhishek Bachchan also mourned his death and said, “Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I’m shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother.”

The filmmaker commenced his directorial journey in 2001 with the release of Tere Liye and he collaborated with Yash Raj Films later in 2002 for the romantic comedy Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and notably, it made him rise to fame. Furthermore, the film featured Uday Chopra, Tulip Joshi, Bipasha Basu, and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

Later, he came up with the action-packed thriller film Dhoom in 2004, which featured Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen.

Following the commercial success of Dhoom, he also came up with the second part of the franchise in 2006, which starred Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan.

Other projects that garnered Gadhvi adulation include Kidnap and Ajab Gazabb Love. Notably, Operation Parindey turned out to be his last cinematic offering in 2020.

Credits - Pinkvilla



