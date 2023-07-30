Heartbreaking! Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's tragic relationships with his loved ones and his inspiring journey through time

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt has faced a lot of ups and downs in his life, and the bits and pieces were shown in his biography Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Let's talk about how he worked extremely hard on maintaining his relationships with his family, but the times he failed, it broke his heart.

In his biography by Yasser Usman, the actor reportedly confirmed that he didn't like his late wife to be exposed much in the media and kept her to himself. He has even asked her to discontinue working in films.

Today, the actor would do anything to have his late father, Sunil Dutt, in his life, but there was a time when he shared a love-hate relationship with his father, who was his rock.

Reports suggested that Sanju's sister Priya was not very happy with his last marriage with Manyatta Dutt, and hence she didn't even attend his wedding, but today all is well between the siblings.

Several reports claim that all is not well between Sanjay Dutt and Trishala Dutt; It seems Sanju has shut the door on Trishala. They don’t communicate at all. He has zero knowledge of what goes on in her life. There is no connection, direct or indirect, between them.

Sanjay Dutt's journey over fighting with drugs and alcohol was inspiring, and today he is still the fittest star in Bollywood, having started the trend of bodybuilding in the industry.

There was a time when the Khalnayak star himself admitted that he was dating three women at the same time, and they had no clue about it.

The superstar has come a long way in his journey, and he has fought all the odds. There was a time he was called the Bad Boy of Bollywood, and today he is called the Godfather by many.

This man's life journal is a life lesson to everyone about what not to do in life. Recently, he was diagnosed with cancer, but he fought like a warrior and got cured.

