Heartwarming! Seema Pahwa opens up about her love story with Manoj Pahwa, beginning with a simple photograph misunderstanding

MUMBAI: In 1988, seasoned actor Manoj Pahwa wed well-known actress Seema Pahwa. The pair has since entered the best period of their lives. In 1984, they made their television debut together in the program Hum Log. Mayank Pahwa, the son of the much-in-love couple, and Manukriti Pahwa, the daughter, were born. For those who are unaware, Mayank is wed to Sanah Kapur, the daughter of seasoned actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak. In a recent chat, Seema talked about how her relationship with Manoj Pahwa started because of a misunderstanding of a picture.

Seema Pahwa claimed that she and Manoj Pahwa were in a play together before they got married in an interview. They played the heroes and heroines in the play Aadhe Adhure. And it was at that point that events dramatically changed course. She said that they had taken a family picture after the show, which Manoj then brought home. And he kept it in his chamber without revealing it to anyone.

Seema disclosed, “We took a family photograph in that play. That family photograph was very good and had us along with our two kids from the play. That photo was so beautiful that Manoj and I liked it and we took that photo to our house. People in my family were related to acting, so they understood that this is a photo of a play. When Manoj took it to his house, he didn’t tell anyone, and he kept that photo in his room. After some time, his father went to his room and saw that photo."

Seema added that Manoj's father believed the actor had a secret marriage when he found the photo in his closet. Then, Manoj's father requested him to meet his wife and children. Manoj, however, was fully oblivious to the misunderstanding his father had as a result of the picture.

Seema disclosed, “He felt that Manoj was really married, and he had children and he was not telling them! So he was after Manoj to introduce us to his children and wife. Manoj didn’t understand which wife and children he was talking about! Then later he found out that his father thought so because of our picture!”

Seema revealed that Manoj's younger sister, who was a student at the time, contributed to the confusion later. She said that Manoj's sister had shown off that her sister-in-law was a "Badki" by bringing her picture to school. 'Badki' was Seema's well-known character from the Doordarshan series, 'Hum Log,' for the uninformed. Seema visited the actor at his home after the actor's father passed away because they were both in the same theater company. Seema then walked to the kitchen to give assistance. But further questions were raised as they observed Seema preparing tea in their kitchen. Seema continued, “At that time, my sister-in-law’s friends must have come to the house. They saw me in the kitchen. They believed that ‘Badki’ was the sister-in-law as I was making tea in the kitchen. They went to their homes and told this to others. My cousin sister used to teach in a school along with the mother of one of the girls. She told her that you say you are the first cousin of ‘Badki’ but you don’t know that she got married?!”

As soon as Seema's mother learned of the confusion, she became concerned that her daughter might have secretly gotten married. When Seema's mother approached her, she discovered that the picture was what initially caused the mistake. The two started talking more because of this, even though they hadn't been talking much before. They started their lovely romance as a result, and after dating for three years, they got married after taking this as God's sign.

Finally, Seema said, “Then my mother also get tensed that I might have actually gotten married! Manoj and I did not know that this was happening because of that photo. Later, we slowly came to know that this was the case. Everyone laughed at this. We did not talk to each other much, but because of this photo, we both had a lot of conversations. During that conversation, we felt that it was God’s signal to get married. When we did not have any relation with each other, even then our talks had spread so much. Then we both became a little serious. We had an affair for three years. After that, we got married.”

