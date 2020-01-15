A heartwarming time! Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal watches ‘Chhapaak’ with daughter

MUMBAI: Chhapaak which released last weekend has caught a lot of attention and also created a significant impact on the minds of many in the right way. The film is more of a campaign and the storyline is emerging as an instrument in bringing change. Recently, the acid attack survivor on whose life the film is based on, Laxmi Agarwal watched the movie with her daughter, Pihu despite being told otherwise.

Laxmi Agarwal watched Chhapaak with her daughter, Pihu and was quite uncertain as to how she would react to the film but Pihu patiently watched the film till the end. Pihu also posed all her questions one by one, all of which Laxmi addressed. Laxmi also shares, "After the film, she showered me with so much love and also went and hugged Deepika". Pihu was extremely mature enough to understand the crime committed on Laxmi and understood what her mother had gone through- which exactly constituted the initial worry for her mother.

The film has echoed with the audience so much that the appreciation that it is getting is tremendous. From the members of the fraternity to the citizens of the nation, everyone has understood the significance of the subject that Chhapaak touches upon. To say the least, the film has harvested a positive change in society and will stay forever.

The impact is such that the film has become tax-free in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Schemes are being announced and people are loving every aspect of the film as well as Deepika’s performance. The Uttrakhand government is giving its contribution to acid attack survivors who have now started an Rs. 6,000/- monthly pension to acid attack survivors and hoping others will follow the same suit. This is surely an achievement for Chhapaak where it many others will surely follow.

Chhapaak is a Meghna Gulzar directorial, after delivering the critically-acclaimed Talvar and Raazi which released on 10th January nationwide. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar.