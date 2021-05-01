Here are some amazing yoga poses shared by Tamanna Bhatia!

MUMBAI: Actress Tamanna Bhatia who had showed her magic across industries is loved by the fans across the globe. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the movie Himmatwala which was directed by Sajid Khan along with Ajay Devgn and won the hearts of Millions with her looks and acting skills.

Later the Diva was seen in movie Humshakals and Entertainment. The actress is known not only for her acting skills and her looks but also for her fitness posts. Over the time, we have seen the diva sharing some major fitness goals to follow, today also we have come across some of the amazing fitness post of the actress which will surely inspire you towards fitness.

Have a look

Well looking at these pictures of the actress performing yoga, we won't be wrong in saying that the diva is one of the fittest and hottest actress in Bollywood.

When ever we speak about fitness , Tamanna Bhatia's pictures are the proof.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in web series 11th hour which was premiere on a Aha, and will be next seen in her next digital project November story.

