Here comes a super cool glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh from the song 'Naina' from 'Crew'! Song out on 4th March!

MUMBAI : The coolest teaser of 'Crew' has indeed given a glimpse of the arrival of the biggest commercial family entertainer. Further raising the excitement a notch higher, Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of the upcoming song 'Naina' along with beauties Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Now, the superstar Diljit himself is here with a glimpse of his unbeatable swag from the song 'Naina' all set for its arrival on 4th March.

The song marks the collaboration of the dynamic musical duo of Diljit and Badshah, who are all set to arrive with a blast. Diljit Dosanjh's inherent swag and unmatched vibe have solidified his status as a timeless icon in the world of music and entertainment. In a recent video shared by the superstar, he can be seen exuding sheer swagger vibes with his unbeatable energy that is sure to make people groove. This has again piqued the excitement for the arrival of the song to a new height.

"Crew" is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that promises to soar high and leave audiences craving more. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, "Crew" is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, hitting the big screens on March 29th, 2024. Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey like never before, as "Crew" takes flight and delivers a spectacle that will be nothing short of spectacular!