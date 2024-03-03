Here comes a super cool glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh from the song 'Naina' from 'Crew'! Song out on 4th March!

Watch Diljit Dosanjh exuding sheer swag vibes in the song 'Naina' from 'Crew'! Song out on 4th March!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 17:06
movie_image: 
Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI : The coolest teaser of 'Crew' has indeed given a glimpse of the arrival of the biggest commercial family entertainer. Further raising the excitement a notch higher, Diljit Dosanjh shared a glimpse of the upcoming song 'Naina' along with beauties Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Now, the superstar Diljit himself is here with a glimpse of his unbeatable swag from the song 'Naina' all set for its arrival on 4th March.

The song marks the collaboration of the dynamic musical duo of Diljit and Badshah, who are all set to arrive with a blast. Diljit Dosanjh's inherent swag and unmatched vibe have solidified his status as a timeless icon in the world of music and entertainment. In a recent video shared by the superstar, he can be seen exuding sheer swagger vibes with his unbeatable energy that is sure to make people groove. This has again piqued the excitement for the arrival of the song to a new height. 

"Crew" is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience that promises to soar high and leave audiences craving more. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, "Crew" is set to be a major release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, hitting the big screens on March 29th, 2024. Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey like never before, as "Crew" takes flight and delivers a spectacle that will be nothing short of spectacular!

crew Tabu Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon Diljit Dosanjh Rajesh A Krishnan Anil Kapoor Badshah TellyChakka
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 17:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From Rs 300 to Rs 150 crore: The remarkable journey of KGF star Yash
MUMBAI: Yash, originally named Naveen, was born in Karnataka to a bus driver father and homemaker mother. His passion...
Arshad Warsi's journey from tragedy to triumph: Actor who defied all odds
MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi, known for his versatile acting and memorable characters, has had a journey filled with highs and...
Madhoo Shah reveals why she rejected 'Baazigar' opposite Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: The 1993 blockbuster 'Baazigar' marked a significant milestone in Shah Rukh Khan's career and catapulted him to...
Shraddha Kapoor celebrating her birthday with over 30 of her most loyal fans from across India!
MUMBAI : Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved celebrities in India and enjoys a huge fan base. Her fans never leave...
Here comes a super cool glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh from the song 'Naina' from 'Crew'! Song out on 4th March!
MUMBAI : The coolest teaser of 'Crew' has indeed given a glimpse of the arrival of the biggest commercial family...
Shahid Kapoor opens up about feeling unaccepted in Bollywood
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently shared candid insights into his early days in the industry, revealing...
Recent Stories
Yash
From Rs 300 to Rs 150 crore: The remarkable journey of KGF star Yash
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Tabu
'Crew' New teaser snippet Out! Witness Tabu in the Hottest Avatar! Song to release on 4th March
Arjun
Arjun Kapoor's unique audition won him his debut movie
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sobhita Dhulipala put forth their views on OTT and movies
Ali
Ali Fazal reveals what happened when he met Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, Khufiya actor shares throwback picture
Kareena
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Embraces her 40s and values happiness over everything else
SS RAJAMOULI
Here's why SS Rajamouli refused to direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan