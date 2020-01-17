Here’s all you need to know about the journey of ‘The face of Chhapaak’; Check the video!

MUMBAI: Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak released last week with its soul-stirring storyline and has received wide appreciation from all across. This film has become a start note for bringing change to the society which is already making waves. It is incredible how the makers and actress Deepika Padukone who portrayed the character of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor underwent the process of achieving the look with the help of prosthetics.

Bringing the character and face of an acid attack survivor to the screen, Deepika Padukone shared a video and wrote, "Face Of Chhapaak. The face of strength, courage and triumph.

The face of #Chhapaak. @vikrantmassey87 @meghnagulzar @atika.chohan @shankarehsaanloy

#Gulzar @_kaproductions @mrigafilms @foxstarhindi”.

https://twitter.com/foxstarhindi/status/1218046931093483520?s=20

Director Meghana Gulzaar released a video on the entire face making of Chhapaak and also shared her feelings through the entire film making process. There were nine looks in all which would showcase the transformative journey that Laxmi underwent. Looking at the video, the prosthetics artist has done a commendable job with Deepika’s face. The last look had just one layer of skin and was the toughest look as it required a lot of minute detailing and this turned things around. It showed the entire process from making the mould with plaster-cast to actually showing the face through nine different stages. Director, Meghna Gulzaar repeatedly praised the prosthetic artist as she had done en excellent job.

Meghna and Deepika also shared its not just the physicality but also the emotion, not just the face but the body that needs to come through and that is the spirit of Malti. Deepika delivered a stellar character and got into the skin of Malti and played it with her entire heart and soul and has totally bought the trials and tribulations to all the viewers. The face of Chhapaak isn't just any face but its a face of strength, courage, and triumph.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020 nationwide.