Here’s a similarity between Games of Thrones and Sholay

Did you know what's common between Games of Thrones and Sholay ? Read on

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Apr 2020 03:59 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and the audience is entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

In this article we will talk about the similarity between the popular Hollywood movie Games of Thrones and the Bollywood cult movie Sholay.

As a matter of fact, there was a goof up in Games of Thrones wherein during a scene a Starbucks coffee mug was spotted and this became the talk of the town.

Well, do you know even in Bollywood’s cult movie Sholay there was a goof up by the makers?

Read on to know more.

While Gabbar and Thakkur fought during the climax scene, Thakkur’s hands were clearly visible. Have a close look at the picture:

However, the audience was too occupied and stressed about the upcoming twist in the movie and hence many couldn’t notice the same.

What are your views on these little goof-ups?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

