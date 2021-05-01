Here is the list of movies that were rejected by Sidharth Malhotra; check out!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra who made his debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt was loved by fans all over and was appreciated for his acting and his looks, the actor later went on to win the hearts with movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, A Gentlemen, Marajaavaan, and others.

The actor has made his strong mark in Bollywood with his work but did you know there are few movies which were rejected by the actor later went to the other actors, yes you heard right, here we are with the list of those movies which were rejected by Sidharth Malhotra.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

This Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer action thriller flopped at the box office but the performance by Kapoor was later got appreciated and the movie was appreciated for its great visuals and great content, this movie was first offered to the actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Krirk Party Remake

Krirk Party Remake was offered to Sid, but he didn’t accept the role, but then the makers stopped working on this project and it has been almost 4 years now.

Race 3

Directed by Remo D Souza Race 3 which has Salman Khan in lead along with Bobby Deol, the movie was first offered to the actor Sidharth Malhotra for the role which was played by Bobby Deol.

Thadam Hindi remake

For a long time, we are hearing about this remake, Thadam the south movie was supposed to be remade in Hindi was offered to the actor Sidharth Malhotra, the actor showed interest but later walked away from the project, and the project is on hold till today.

Ek Villain returns

The shocking of all was this movie, the movie in prequel of which Sid was part of, and now in the sequel, the actor is not to be seen, as per the buzz it is believed that the actor wanted to do the movie, but he couldn’t do it because of his busy schedule.

Well, these were the movies which were first offered to the actor Sidharth Malhotra and later were not to be seen in them, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

