Here is what Koena Mitra said on her Plastic Surgery & Swollen Cheekbones

MUMBAI: Koena Mitra was in school when she began her career with modeling. After featuring in various advertisements and music videos, she made her debut in the film industry with Musafir co-starring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Sameera Reddy. After a few films, Koena took a sabbatical and made her comeback with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. Well, 12 years ago Koena underwent plastic surgery and spoke about it in public as well.

Many thought something had gone wrong with the rhinoplasty. However, the actress has now shared that it was just her body’s reaction to the correction surgery. In a chat with Zoom, Koena shared that nothing went wrong with the surgery. She explained that each individual’s body reacts differently and she ended up with bone swelling on her face. Koena compared it to a fractured leg that takes at least 6 months to fix the bone and then gets numbness and swelling. In total, at least a year and a half of recovery. Her situation was quite similar.

She shared, “My cheekbones were affected. In fact, my cheekbones were swollen. There was water collection on my face. Because of that everything looked awkward, everything looked weird. Everyone thought something has gone wrong. But the wrong thing was my body's reaction to that surgery. The surgery wasn't wrong. It was basic. It wasn't a major implant surgery. It was a correction surgery. It was a correcting surgery but my body reacted like that. It was my first experience so I didn't know how my body would react.”

