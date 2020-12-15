Here is what Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-In-Law Vishal Kirti shared as an Advice

MUMBAI: It’s been six months ever since the Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, leaving all his fans and family members in despair. The actor reportedly died due to suicide after he was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The CBI investigation in Sushant's death is underway. Meanwhile, on Sushant's six months death anniversary, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has taken to Twitter to share advice, which he thinks Sushant would have wanted to convey to his fans if he was still around.

He wrote, "Six months have passed since Sushant’s passing. Stepping into his shoes, I’ll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated & messy. Don’t look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing. At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, logic is like a rider on the elephant (emotions). The rider thinks that it is in control but it is often the elephant who is calling the shots.”

Vishal continued, "Read Daniel Kahneman’s book ‘Thinking Fast And Slow’ to understand when to use fast thinking and when to think slow. Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you.”

Vishal further wrote how the investigative agencies are doing their jobs and fans should rather focus on doing honorable things to commemorate the late actor. He concluded writing, "In the honor of Sushant's memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse. This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around. TY."

