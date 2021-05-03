Here is your chance to impress Janhvi Kapoor and take her on a date!

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a strong mark in Bollywood ever since her debut with the movie Dhadak. The actress was loved by fans for her amazing acting skills and cuteness. She was appreciated in the movies Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Roohi.

She never fails to impress fans with her amazing posts on her social media handle. From raising the temperature in her bikini looks from her Maldives vacation to throwing some major fitness goals, the actress has done it all right.

Today, we have come across an amazing post of hers where she was seen revealing how someone can impress her and take her out for a date.

Have a look

In this throwback video, Janhvi Kapoor in an interview reveals that if someone has to impress her and ask her on a date, then there is one thing she loves and that is food. The person has to just ask her out for dinner and crack some jokes.

Well, indeed, this is the cutest video, and fans are waiting to impress their favourite actress.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, and Takht.

