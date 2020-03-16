Here's how Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday!

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt celebrated her 27th birthday with her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Brahmastra star has now taken to Instagram to give us a first-hand account of how she brought in her birthday.

A TikTok video uploaded by the actress featured her, Akansha, Shaheen, and Meghna Goyal. The girl gang was seen soaking up some sun as they sat down for the video. Set against the popular Lalala song, the girl gang recreated the viral challenge. Alia shared the video on her account today with the caption, 'for life ..' before she added, '(how I spent my birthday)'.

Have a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla