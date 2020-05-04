News

Here's how Priyanka working out amid lockdown

04 May 2020

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come up with an interesting way of working out.

On Sunday, the "The Sky is Pink" actress took to Instagram and posted a cute video that shows her lifting her niece Krishna instead of dumbbells.

"No gym, no problem," she quipped.

Netizens were left amused on seeing Priyanka's work out with the little one.

A user commented: "The best kind of work out."

Another one wrote: "This is so cute."

Priyanka is currently self-isolating with her husband Nick Jonas at their residence in LA.

