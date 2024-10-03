Here's how Sidharth Malhotra transformed into an action hero, take a look

MUMBAI: The journey of Sidharth Malhotra from the award-winning portrayal in Shershaah (2021) to his latest venture Yodha showcases his evolution as an action hero. Unlike his real-life depiction in Shershaah, Yodha delves into a fictional world of high-stakes hijack thrillers, where the protagonist faces the dilemma of choosing between personal safety and the greater good.

Directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha features Sidharth Malhotra as a suspended officer from the Yodha Task Force, engaging in intense battles with hijackers aboard an aircraft. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, adding depth to the narrative.

Months of meticulous planning preceded the action sequences, with choreographer Craig Macrae designing intricate combat moves tailored for tight spaces. Malhotra's dedication to a six-month fitness regimen and rigorous training underscored his commitment to embodying the character authentically.

Co-director Ojha sheds light on the extensive planning involved in crafting the action sequences. The team meticulously storyboarded each scene, collaborating with a fight choreographer to enhance the authenticity. Malhotra's hands-on approach involved practicing the stunts on a mock set before the actual shoot.

While Yodha promises adrenaline-pumping action, co-director Ambre emphasizes the emotional depth of Malhotra's character, Arun. Described as a true soldier with familial responsibilities, Arun's unwavering patriotism drives the narrative forward. The film explores the internal conflict faced by a man torn between personal relationships and national duty.

Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal in Yodha marks a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his versatility as an actor capable of seamlessly transitioning into diverse roles, from war heroes to action-packed thrillers.

