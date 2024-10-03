Here's how Sidharth Malhotra transformed into an action hero, take a look

Directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha features Sidharth Malhotra as a suspended officer from the Yodha Task Force, engaging in intense battles with hijackers aboard an aircraft.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 12:30
movie_image: 
Sidharth

MUMBAI: The journey of Sidharth Malhotra from the award-winning portrayal in Shershaah (2021) to his latest venture Yodha showcases his evolution as an action hero. Unlike his real-life depiction in Shershaah, Yodha delves into a fictional world of high-stakes hijack thrillers, where the protagonist faces the dilemma of choosing between personal safety and the greater good.

Also read - Yodha Update: Sidharth Malhotra’s dedication for action sequences is sure to raise the bar

Directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha features Sidharth Malhotra as a suspended officer from the Yodha Task Force, engaging in intense battles with hijackers aboard an aircraft. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, adding depth to the narrative.

Months of meticulous planning preceded the action sequences, with choreographer Craig Macrae designing intricate combat moves tailored for tight spaces. Malhotra's dedication to a six-month fitness regimen and rigorous training underscored his commitment to embodying the character authentically.

Co-director Ojha sheds light on the extensive planning involved in crafting the action sequences. The team meticulously storyboarded each scene, collaborating with a fight choreographer to enhance the authenticity. Malhotra's hands-on approach involved practicing the stunts on a mock set before the actual shoot.

While Yodha promises adrenaline-pumping action, co-director Ambre emphasizes the emotional depth of Malhotra's character, Arun. Described as a true soldier with familial responsibilities, Arun's unwavering patriotism drives the narrative forward. The film explores the internal conflict faced by a man torn between personal relationships and national duty.

Also read - Yodha Update: Sidharth Malhotra’s dedication for action sequences is sure to raise the bar

Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal in Yodha marks a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his versatility as an actor capable of seamlessly transitioning into diverse roles, from war heroes to action-packed thrillers.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Sidharth Malhotra Shershaah Yodha Raashii Khanna Disha Patani Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
The makers of Bastar: The Naxal Story unveiled the teaser of Vande Veeram and called it as, "a melody that speaks volumes of its people's strength and struggles"
MUMBAI: The trailer for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has drawn audiences attention ever since its release. The trailer has...
Get ready for the fever of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express with the second song Raaton Ke Nazaare (Auwa, Auwa)! Song out tomorrow!
MUMBAI: Madgaon Express produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment is...
Imran Khan reveals he had to get therapy after his films flopped; ‘couldn’t bring myself to socialise…’
MUMBAI: Actor Imran Khan who once was the chocolate boy of the industry has been MIA. He has been out of the limelight...
Priyanka Chopra once revealed that Mannara Chopra would one day be a huge star; Check out the THROWBACK video
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Sunflower 2 actor Sunil Grover candidly talks about his collaborations with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh; Says ‘I always wanted to do mainstream films’
MUMBAI : In the suspense series Sunflower 2, actor-comedian Sunil Grover plays Sonu. The actor discusses intriguing...
Sara Ali Khan reveals how she relates to her character in Murder Mubarak
MUMBAI : The eagerly-anticipated trailer of Homi Adajania’s next, Murder Mubarak, was launched today in a spectacular...
Recent Stories
Vipul
The makers of Bastar: The Naxal Story unveiled the teaser of Vande Veeram and called it as, "a melody that speaks volumes of its people's strength and struggles"
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ritesh
Get ready for the fever of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express with the second song Raaton Ke Nazaare (Auwa, Auwa)! Song out tomorrow!
Imran
Imran Khan reveals he had to get therapy after his films flopped; ‘couldn’t bring myself to socialise…’
Kiran
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies received praises from Genelia Deshmukh! The actress wrote, "I laughed a lot, shed a tear"
Salman
Kabir Khan reveals how Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were uncomfortable shooting for Ek Tha Tiger
yash
This actor is the most paid villain in the film industry, charged 150 Crores in a film
Vijay
Vijay Varma shares insights on his role in Murder Mubarak; Says ‘It is a little bit of a break from…’