Here's what B-Town ladies have to say about Hrithik Roshan!

MUMBAI: Superstar Hrithik Roshan who is currently enjoying the riotous success of his films 'Super 30' and 'War' had also recently, topped “Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World” in August 2019 and we have it all to say that Hrithik is definitely a favourite all across!



The actor who is hailed as greek god commands a massive fan following not only in India but also, globally.



Even a lot of Bollywood actresses have had a crush on the actor for his countenance and perfect physique.



Recently, actress Kriti Sanon revealed how she had a crush on Hrithik Roshan and in the past actresses like Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Norah Fatehi, Tara Sutaria and Mrunal Thakur have spoken about how they had crush on the ‘War’ superstar.



Recently, Kriti Sanon shared, “Hrithik Roshan is very hot".



Kiara Advani has had her first Bollywood crush on Hrithik as well! Speaking about him, she shared, “I had my first Bollywood crush on Hrithik Roshan".



Sonakshi Sinha had revealed how she had only Hrithik's poster in her room. Telling it all, the actress said, “Hrithik was my first crush in school and when his film released, I went ballistic. He is the only actor whose posters I have had in my room. I used to send a boy from my house to his — we stay five minutes from each other — every day with a different poster. I used to say, ‘Get me his autograph’. He is the only actor I have ever done that for”.



Shraddha Kapoor had revealed in the past that how she had a huge crush on the Super 30 actor. Speaking about Hrithik the actresss had expressed, "I have always had a big crush on Hrithik Roshan, ever since Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released. I have a huge collection of his photographs that I had collected back in the day."



Norah Fatehi also recently shared, “I had a crush on Hrithik Roshan".



Tara Sutaria said, "I think Hrithik Sir would be a great teacher, a hot teacher also!".



Mrunal Thakur, Hrithik's co-star from Super 30 had said praising Hrithik, “YOU ARE MY SUPERHERO! You have inspired me so so much. I feel so lucky, I got to experience the magic you have created on screen. Outstanding performance. Thank you for everything @iHrithik P.S I am your biggest fan!".



Apart from his great acting skills and dance moves, superstar Hrithik Roshan is also known for his impeccable dressing sense and style. There is no denying the fact that he is one of the most stylish actors in the whole of tinseltown and when he dresses, he dresses to kill.



Hrithik Roshan recently won the title, “Gamechanger of the Year award” at an award function and has been enjoying all the love he has garnered for his powerpacked performance in his films.