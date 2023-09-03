Here's when Deepika Padukone will be leaving for the Oscars!

Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Time and again, Deepika Padukone has been making the name of India shine on the global horizons with her majestic aura. With some really big international collaborations in her kitty, the superstar is a global icon today who has signed some major brands like Cartier's, Pottery Barn, and then she unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy and then she made her dazzling appearance at Cannes. Now, after the announcement of the Oscars, the first appearance she has done is for the first time, and the actress has left for the Louis Vuitton fashion show, Paris. 

As per the sources, "Deepika has returned from Louis Vuitton Paris fashion show, and now, she will be leaving for the Oscars on 10th of March." As she was heading for the Louis Vuitton Paris fashion show, the actress donned a perfect airport look wearing a sky-blue denim jacket and pants on a white t-shirt. While she left us all impressed with her gothic-glam look at Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week, we are excited to see her at the Oscars.

On the work front, After giving the year's biggest blockbuster, Pathaan, Deepika will be next seen in 'Figher' alongside Hrithik Roshan and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 13:28

