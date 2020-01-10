Here's why 2019 was a special year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

MUMBAI: One of the most critically acclaimed super hit films of 2019, 'Super 30' gained a lot of love from the audience and marked yet another milestone for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as every release of this year had become a blockbuster hit which already made their 65th year special and what better than having back to back hits which is a return of love from the audience.

Yet again, it was a social film and also the fact that it shone a light on the education system and how the underprivileged students with the right attitude, when given the right chance, can also climb the path of success and make the future bright.

Delivering back to back hits is no small feat and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has done it not once or twice but consecutively for the last seven years with Housefull 2 in 2012 followed by '2 States' and then Kick which also marked Sajid Nadiadwala's debut as a director.

Continuing the streak of successful hits, NGE gave us the third part of the Housefull franchise and then Judwaa 2 in 2017. Following Judwaa 2 was the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 and then a hattrick in 2019 with Super 30, Chhichhore, and Housefull 4. All these movies have crossed the hundred crore mark during their box office run and are loved by audiences worldwide.

With this successful year Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has given varied content and some phenomenal performances which will be remembered for the longest time and this surely makes this 65th year count.

Over its six and a half decades of existence, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has established a reputation as one of the most prestigious production houses in the country.