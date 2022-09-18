Here's why Amit Sial hurt his knees because of Amitabh Bachchan

'Maharani 2' actor Amit Sial revealed how megastar Amitabh Bachchan became his inspiration and recalled injuring himself while following his stunts.

MUMBAI :'Maharani 2' actor Amit Sial revealed how megastar Amitabh Bachchan became his inspiration and recalled injuring himself while following his stunts.

Amit said: "They are still larger than life, only the presenting process is changed now. Once, I ended up breaking my leg because of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan."

"I was inspired by him as he used to jump from the 25th floor and land perfectly. When I was around 7 or 8 years old, I tried it one day and jumped with my cousin and we broke our knees. I was like, 'If Amitabhji can do it I can do it too'."

Sial is appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with the co-actors of the web series 'Maharani 2' including Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Pramod Pathak, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Anuja Sathe.

He added that Big B is the one who inspired him to be an actor and he used to watch the first day show of his movies.

"Amitabh Bachchan saab was an inspiration for me. That era in cinema was ruled by him. I still remember in my hometown in Kanpur there used to be a talkie where we had a shoe business and so we used to get two tickets."

"My brother and I used to go to the movie's first-day first show. After watching Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen, I would come out and act like Amitabh ji's character for around 2 hours."

Apart from 'Maharani'; Amit is also known for 'Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega' and 'Inside Edge'.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

source-IANS

