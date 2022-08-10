Here's why Bhumi Pednekar calls her co-star Rajkummar Rao 'jethani'

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar while talking about her co-star Rajkummar Rao said that he keeps pulling her leg on the sets and that is why she calls him her "jethani" (sister-in-law).
movie_image: 
Rajkummar Rao

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar while talking about her co-star Rajkummar Rao said that he keeps pulling her leg on the sets and that is why she calls him her "jethani" (sister-in-law).

Bhumi compared their bond with each other similar to the relationship between Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. As they both keep teasing each other, similarly, Rajkummar enjoys teasing Bhumi.

The 33-year-old actress is known for her powerful acting in movies such as 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' and many of her projects are yet to be released like 'Bheed' starring Rajkummar Rao among others.

Amid the fun conversation on the Kapil Sharma Show, Bhumi made some amusing revelations about her co-star in the movie who is also her very good friend.

She said: "I believe that just like Kapil refers to Archana as his 'jethani' from a previous birth, Rajkummar is similar to me in this life as he enjoys pulling my leg at every opportunity. He never leaves any opportunity to tease me."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television..

SOURCE-IANS

Bhumi Pednekar Rajkummar Rao Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Kapil Sharma Show Sony Entertainment Television Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Dum Laga Ke Haisha hubh Mangal Saavdhan Bheed
