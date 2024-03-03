Here's why SS Rajamouli refused to direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most heartwarming movies of his career. The Kabir Khan directorial was released in 2015 and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra and others.
MUMBAI : Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most heartwarming movies of his career. The Kabir Khan directorial was released in 2015 and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali Malhotra and others. The story was penned by SS Rajamouli’s father, V. Vijayendra Prasad. In an interview, the aced writer revealed that he wanted his son to direct the film, but Rajamouli said no. 

The revelation by V. Vijayendra Prasad makes us wonder if SS Rajamouli would’ve cast Salman and, if he did, how different his treatment of the story would’ve been. But why did the RRR director say no? Sadly, timing became an issue for him.

In a past interview with Pinkvilla, Vijayendra shared, “While I was narrating the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan to my son, he had become teary-eyed. I had asked him if I should keep the story for him or whether I should give it away, and he told me to give it to someone else. Later, when Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released, he came to me and said, ‘You asked me at the wrong moment. I was utterly tensed about shooting for the climax of Baahubali so I said no, in haste. If you had asked me just 10 days earlier or 10 days later, I would have said Yes.”

Well, Kabir Khan did a brilliant job as a director and treated the story with such sensitivity and beauty. Anyone who watches the movie can agree that the climax scene will always leave you teary-eyed. Hence, there are discussions about the film’s sequel.

When the writer was asked about the film’s sequel, he stated that in the second film, the story would move eight years ahead in time. He hopes to create the same impact as the 2015 film with the following story.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy with Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming action film, The Bull. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions will produce the film. Salman will play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led the 1988 Operation Cactus in the Maldives. The film is slated to release during Eid 2025.

Here's why SS Rajamouli refused to direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan
