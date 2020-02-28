Heropanti 2 first look posters out! Tiger Shroff starrer reminds fans of Keanu Reeves' John Wick

MUMBAI: Now, this announcement came as a complete surprise. While Tiger Shroff is busy promoting his next week's release, Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandsons, the makers announced their next collaboration in the form of Heropanti 2. The announcement was made by releasing the two first look posters of the film along with the release date which is July 16, 2021.

For those unaware, Heropanti 2 is a sequel to 2014 hit Heropanti, which had marked the debut of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. While it is not confirmed if Kriti will be a part of the sequel, Tiger is definitely returning and in a different avatar. Heropanti 2 won't be a direct sequel to Heropanti but will have a different storyline. While Heropanti was a masala entertainer, it looks like Heropanti 2 is going the Baaghi franchise way and will be a slick actioner.

Announcing the film by releasing the two first look posters, the actor posted, 'This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @rajeev_chudasama.'

