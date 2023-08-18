Hilarious! Adarsh Gourav reveals about the time Sidharth Malhotra pranked him on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name Is Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Adarsh Gourav was just 14 years old when he was playing the part of young Shah Rukh Khan in filmmaker Karan Johar’s 2010 release My Name is Khan.

Also read - 'Extrapolations' star Adarsh Gourav also a trained Hindustani classical vocalist

The actor’s family believed it was probably the first and the last time he would get to be on a movie set, as a result of which Gourav says his days on the romantic drama were nothing short of a carnival– which included an unforgettable prank.

In My Name is Khan, Adarsh Gourav featured as young Rizwan Khan and had scenes mostly with actor Zarina Wahab. While it was Gourav’s debut film–at age 14–My Name is Khan was also a project in which actor Sidharth Malhotra was an assistant director.

When asked about his learnings from the set, Gourav told Indianexpress.com, “It is to not trust Sidharth Malhotra when he says you have to swim across the floor!” The actor pointed out the sequence in which he had to pump out the water using a cycle.

“Sidharth convinced me that I had to swim in that water and reach the other side! I didn’t know how to swim, so as a 14 year old I was so stressed out! I thought how am I going to do it, I have been cast in the film, should I tell them I don’t know how to swim. The scene wasn’t even about that– it was about riding a cycle,” he laughed.

The actor, who went on to find global acclaim with his performance in The White Tiger, said the Karan Johar set was “beautiful” to be a part of.

“I remember meeting Karan sir and then my family met him. It was such a festival for my family. I shot for three days and everyday I had a different family member coming on set!

“They thought this is probably the last time I am going to be on a set! So jitna fayda utha sakte ho abhi utha lo. So, one day my parents and grandfather would be there, the next day my brother, then their friends also joined, visited the set and even ate set food! Just so many memories to go back and share.”

Also read - Adarsh Gourav reveals 'Extrapolations' director Scott Burns's unique quality

Adarsh Gourav will be next seen in Guns & Gulaabs. The Netflix retro crime comedy by filmmaker Raj and DK, also stars Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah and Dulquer Salmaan among others. The show will release on August 18.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express





