Hilarious! Ameesha Patel’s recent video of dancing at a party goes viral; netizens say, “Sunny paaji be like, Oye Sakina tu hath se nikal gai re”

MUMBAI :Ameesha Patel is all set for her big screen comeback with the film Gadar 2. The first installment of Gadar was re-released and everyone became nostalgic about the movie, and remembered how good Ameesha was as Sakina.

Now, today, a video of Ameesha Patel has made it to social media in which the actress is seen dancing at a party. While of course her moves are energetic, netizens have a hilarious response to it.

A netizen commented, “Sunny paaji be like— Oye sakina tu hath se nikal gai re.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Jeetay ki graduation party enjoy kar rahe hai shayd.” One more netizen commented, “Sunni paji be like sakina humari ijjat ko mitti mein Mila rahi hai.” Check out the comments below...

Ameesha Patel was last seen on the big screen opposite Sunny Deol in the much-delayed film Bhaiaji Superhit. The film was a disaster at the box office and was released without much promotion.

It’s been a really long time Ameesha's fans have seen her in a good movie, so they are expecting that maybe with Gadar 2 the actress will be back with a bang.

A few days ago, a teaser of the movie was released, and in a scene Sunny is seen sitting in a graveyard and in the background there’s a sad version of Tu Ghar Aaja Pardesi being played. So, everyone started speculating that Sakina’s character dies in the film.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023.

