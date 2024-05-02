Hilarious! Check out this fun video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the actress gets saved from running into a pole

There are times when the celebs get spotted and the video gets a lot of love and views. Similarly, this time, a video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is going viral due to something funny.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Ever since we got to see a poster of an untitled movie with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in it, the audience got all excited about their upcoming project.

With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and will surely please the fans.

The title of the movie is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released a song and the trailer of the movie. As Shahid Kapoor showed his dancing abilities once again, the fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for. In the movie, Kriti Sanon will play a robot and the movie is going to show a unique love story of a robot and a human.

Recently, the makers released another song, ‘Tum Se’. The romantic song showed us the romantic side of the actors. It seems that they are here to give the audience everything that they were expecting after a long time.

Other than releasing things online, there are many other ways of promoting the movie and the actors get ‘papped’ a lot of times while in travel.

That’s right! The video is really interesting as Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are walking out of the airport and Shahid Kapoor saves Kriti Sanon from running into a pole.

Check out the funny video that will leave you with a smile on your face.

As we can see in the video, even the actors could not hide their laughter and we are sure that even you cannot control it.

Are you ready to watch their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

